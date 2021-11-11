Lumbard & Kellner LLC Buys 125 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,136.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,024 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.77. 35,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,352. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $162.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.