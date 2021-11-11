Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. GMS comprises about 2.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,821. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.07. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

