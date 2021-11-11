Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.31. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,404. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.70 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.52 and a 200-day moving average of $225.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

