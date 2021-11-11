Lumbard & Kellner LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,960 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

SPTM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.45. 141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $58.12.

