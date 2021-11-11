Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

LFT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

