Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $17.50

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $26.73. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 1,007,984 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.