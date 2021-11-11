Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 53.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,873 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LUNA stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $310.68 million, a P/E ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

