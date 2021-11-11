Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LNEGY opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

