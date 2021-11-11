M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of BCRX opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

