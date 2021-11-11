M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

