Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

MGTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 115,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 95,102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,631,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTA opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

