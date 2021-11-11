Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 217,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 117.18%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

