MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stake Cut by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,190 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 1.09% of MakeMyTrip worth $34,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.15. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -113.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

