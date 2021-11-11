MakiSwap (MAKI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.49 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and $1.49 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00074284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00097035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.24 or 0.07242201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,953.75 or 0.99805718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

