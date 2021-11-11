Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -151.36 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,178 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

