Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,917 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 163.21 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

