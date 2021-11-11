Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

