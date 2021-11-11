Man Group plc Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR stock opened at $253.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.