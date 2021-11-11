Man Group plc Has $7.21 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Man Group plc increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NVR by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in NVR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,114.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,875.20 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,965.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,976.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

