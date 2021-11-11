Man Group plc Purchases 66,606 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2,296.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,606 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Truist Securities raised their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.