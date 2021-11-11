Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Director Ronald E. F. Codd Sells 40,000 Shares

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant Inc has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mandiant stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

