MannKind Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

