MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. MannKind has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MannKind stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of MannKind worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

