Manolete Partners’ (MANO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. Manolete Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.59.
Manolete Partners Company Profile
