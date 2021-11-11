Manolete Partners’ (MANO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. Manolete Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.59.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

