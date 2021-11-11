Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.31.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 219,815 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $3,589,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,216,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after purchasing an additional 172,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

