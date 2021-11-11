Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $114.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

