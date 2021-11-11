Mariner LLC Acquires 120,792 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,792 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $77,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

