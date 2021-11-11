Mariner LLC Acquires 15,986 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $76,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $169.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.