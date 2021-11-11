Mariner LLC Acquires 71,434 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,434 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $86,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

