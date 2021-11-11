Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $57,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 479,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,739,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,147,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $233.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

