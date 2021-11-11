MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.40. MarketWise shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 613 shares trading hands.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get MarketWise alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($15.27). The firm had revenue of $142.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketWise will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $6,021,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 1,019.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.