Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 190 ($2.48).

A number of other research firms have also commented on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 231.16 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.24. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.60 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.50 ($3.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.