Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marqeta updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,262,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,709. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08.

Several analysts have commented on MQ shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marqeta stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,017,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,703,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Marqeta at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

