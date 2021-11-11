MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,426 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $630.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,421. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $643.52. The company has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

