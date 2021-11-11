MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $48.97 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157,659 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.40. The stock had a trading volume of 302,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day moving average is $269.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

