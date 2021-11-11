MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $54.32 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,748 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $9.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $564.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,516. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.34 and a 52 week high of $586.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of -119.11 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.