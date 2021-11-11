MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 457,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.86. 797,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,492,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

