MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 60,264 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,264 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.2% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $106,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,309. The firm has a market cap of $172.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.36. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.