MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $16.86 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 789,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.18% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth about $395,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 2,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,236. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.