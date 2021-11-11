Marshall Wace LLP Buys 501,682 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,682 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Chewy worth $46,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 66,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Chewy stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,297. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,607.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

