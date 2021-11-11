Marshall Wace LLP Buys 94,131 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Natera accounts for about 0.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.35% of Natera worth $143,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,263 shares of company stock valued at $25,897,191. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 105.60% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.