Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 63.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Gap were worth $73,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Gap from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

