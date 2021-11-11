Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.32% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $88,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.24 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,408,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,101,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,157,841 shares of company stock valued at $77,978,619. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

