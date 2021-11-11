Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises about 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $120,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

