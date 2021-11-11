Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 551,004 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.7% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $167,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 186,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,420,906. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

