Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,078 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.25% of Anaplan worth $96,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $103,801,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,748 shares of company stock valued at $30,670,245 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $60.75. 2,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,682. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

