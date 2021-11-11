Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,273,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,574,825 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $63,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

F traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 910,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,948,203. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.