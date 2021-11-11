Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Square worth $134,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Square by 83.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $11,012,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $5,336,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Square by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 284,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.45. 30,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,908. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.90 and a 200-day moving average of $244.25. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,160 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

