Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 665.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 279,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $66,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,520.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

