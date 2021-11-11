Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 2,553 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.59% of Clean Harbors worth $80,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,135. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,109,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

